UNC Basketball: Harrison Ingram Sees Game-High Minutes in NBA Debut
It wasn't Harrison Ingram's best shooting night: 1-for-6 from the field, 0-for-2 beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the line. But aside from first-time jitters and a 97-65 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at the California Classic Summer League in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, the UNC basketball product's Saturday night debut in a San Antonio Spurs jersey was relatively promising for a rookie second-round draft pick.
After drawing a starting nod at power forward, the 21-year-old Ingram finished with three points, seven rebounds, one assist, zero turnovers, and zero fouls across his game-high 26 minutes.
If nothing else, the considerable playing time suggests that the Spurs, who also landed veteran NBA Tar Heel forward Harrison Barnes via the trade route on Saturday night, were eager to get a look at Ingram in a game environment as a pro.
Meanwhile, the Hornets' Summer League roster includes a UNC basketball alum in second-year pro Leaky Black, hoping to build on his rookie year in Charlotte on a two-way contract after going undrafted last summer following his five-year campaign in Chapel Hill. He played 19 minutes as a starter in the win over the Spurs, tallying five points, five boards, one assist, and a steal.
Ingram and the Spurs next face the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN2).
First, Black and the Hornets square off against Team China at 8 p.m. (also on ESPN2).