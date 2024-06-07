Two UNC Basketball Targets Schedule Visit to Big Ten Program Together
Three teammates on an Indiana Elite squad that sits atop the Adidas 3SSB Circuit standings this spring have scheduled a visit to Indiana to check out the Hoosiers together in person the weekend of Sept. 20, 247Sports' Jeff Rabjohns reported on Thursday night. And two of those recruits are recent 2025 UNC basketball offer recipients in Malachi Moreno and Braylon Mullins.
Moreno, a Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center, and Mullins, a four-star guard at Greenfield-Central School (Ind.), will be alongside Heritage Hills High School (Ind.) four-star forward Trent Sisley.
It'll be a big-time recruiting weekend in Bloomington, one that could impact the Tar Heels' chances of reeling in either Moreno or Mullins. That said, both full-fledged UNC basketball targets, part of the late-May offer spree by Hubert Davis and his staff, have expressed interest in visiting Chapel Hill and noted their respect for North Carolina's rich hoops tradition.
The 7-foot-1, 220-pound Malachi Moreno sits at No. 37 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Meanwhile, the 6-foot-5, 180-pound Braylon Mullins ranks No. 104 but appears due for a substantial jump in the coming months.
Each boasts over two dozen offers, and neither has eliminated any suitors.
Thus far, Moreno, Mullins, and 12 other rising high school seniors have reported offers out of Chapel Hill. That list expanded from nine to 14 all in the span of a week last month.
