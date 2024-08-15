One Draft Expert Sees Top-Five Pick on UNC Basketball Roster
Evidently, UNC basketball freshman Drake Powell's summer performances, including the 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward's recent displays at the Nike Skills Academy in Portland, Ore., have caught the attention of NBA scouts and draft experts alike.
Powell, a five-star McDonald's All-American forward out of Northwood High School in nearby Pittsboro, N.C., has appeared as a projected 2025 late lottery pick or just outside No. 14 overall on several sites. But in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft this week, Jonathan Wasserman slots the 18-year-old — he turns 19 in three weeks — at No. 5 overall.
Wasserman outlined what NBA folks and UNC basketball fans are sure to like about Powell's game:
"Drake Powell received some quality experience this summer at Jayson Tatum's Elite Camp and the Nike Skills Academy. He's going to build a real case for starter minutes with more versatility at both ends than North Carolina wings Ian Jackson and Cade Tyson. Head coach Hubert Davis will be able to slide Powell into multiple positions and roles. He's extremely well-rounded and is capable of making plays on and off the ball with his pull-up, passing, improved catch-and-shoot game and athleticism. Powell is going to make his mark this coming season by impacting games in different ways."
Again, Wasserman is certainly not alone in noticing a significant rise in Powell's perceived pro stock throughout the offseason. No, ESPN's Jonathan Givony also highlighted the heralded Tar Heel newcomer's Nike Skills Academy prowess earlier this month:
The only other UNC basketball player in Wasserman's first-round-only mock draft is another member of the Tar Heels' 2024 recruiting class in McDonald's All-American guard Ian Jackson at No. 28 overall.