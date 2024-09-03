All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Secures Fall Visit From Premier Guard

One week after checking out the Blue Devils in person, heralded recruit Jordan Smith Jr. will tour the UNC basketball program.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and Duke's Jon Scheyer extended offers to Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) five-star Jordan Smith Jr. around the same time in late July. Now, both blueblood rivals on Tobacco Road are slated to host the 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard within the next five weeks.

Smith, who sits at No. 8 overall and No. 2 among shooting guards on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, will be in Chapel Hill for his two-day visit with the Tar Heels beginning on Oct. 5, he told MADE Hoops national recruiting expert Colby Giacubeno on Tuesday evening.

He'll check out the Blue Devils the previous weekend. And a week before that, he'll visit another ACC school, Syracuse.

According to Giacubeno, the Tar Heels, Blue Devils, and Orange are thus far the only three suitors who have secured a visit from the coveted prep.

Jordan Smith Jr., arguably the top two-way backcourt talent in the cycle, has seen his offer sheet grow to more than a dozen this summer. That list includes the likes of Kansas and Michigan State.

Plus, it's worth noting that he's one of only six 2026 prospects who have officially landed on the UNC basketball wishlist.

