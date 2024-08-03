UNC Basketball Outlasts NC State in In-State Recruiting Battle
Less than two weeks after extending an offer to Davidson Day School (N.C.) combo guard Isaiah Denis, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis landed among the rising senior's finalists.
On Thursday, Denis announced a top 10 of UNC, Miami, Wake Forest, Pitt, Mississippi State, Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Cincinnati.
Notably absent from the list is another of the 6-foot-5, 170-pound four-star's in-state suitors in UNC's rival, NC State. After all, Denis visited the Wolfpack in March and picked up an offer from head coach Kevin Keatts roughly a month before Davis & Co. entered the mix.
Denis, who appears at No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and collected over two dozen offers in his recruitment, is one of only three prospects on UNC's 18-deep 2025 offer sheet who rank outside the top 50. But considering his 40-spot jump since early June, it's safe to say the long-limbed sharpshooter's stock is on the rise.
He remains the most recent UNC basketball offer recipient in the 2025 cycle.
Although the Tar Heels' inclusion in Isaiah Denis' top 10 suggests they at least have a chance to prevail, it's worth noting that UNC is not one of the five programs that has secured an official visit. He'll check out Pitt beginning on Aug. 30, Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21, and Tennessee on Oct. 11.