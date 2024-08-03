All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Outlasts NC State in In-State Recruiting Battle

The UNC basketball staff is safely on to the next round of the Isaiah Denis sweepstakes but is absent from the surging prep's visit slate.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and NC State's Kevin Keatts
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and NC State's Kevin Keatts / Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Less than two weeks after extending an offer to Davidson Day School (N.C.) combo guard Isaiah Denis, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis landed among the rising senior's finalists.

On Thursday, Denis announced a top 10 of UNC, Miami, Wake Forest, Pitt, Mississippi State, Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee, and Cincinnati.

Notably absent from the list is another of the 6-foot-5, 170-pound four-star's in-state suitors in UNC's rival, NC State. After all, Denis visited the Wolfpack in March and picked up an offer from head coach Kevin Keatts roughly a month before Davis & Co. entered the mix.

Denis, who appears at No. 72 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and collected over two dozen offers in his recruitment, is one of only three prospects on UNC's 18-deep 2025 offer sheet who rank outside the top 50. But considering his 40-spot jump since early June, it's safe to say the long-limbed sharpshooter's stock is on the rise.

He remains the most recent UNC basketball offer recipient in the 2025 cycle.

Although the Tar Heels' inclusion in Isaiah Denis' top 10 suggests they at least have a chance to prevail, it's worth noting that UNC is not one of the five programs that has secured an official visit. He'll check out Pitt beginning on Aug. 30, Ohio State on Sept. 7, Miami on Sept. 13, Michigan on Sept. 21, and Tennessee on Oct. 11.

More UNC Basketball News

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

Home/Basketball