UNC Basketball Alum Becomes Finishing Touch to Spurs Roster
The San Antonio Spurs completed their 18-man roster for next season by officially signing 2023-24 UNC basketball star Harrison Ingram to a two-way deal this week.
Ingram, who came off the board No. 48 overall at the 2024 NBA Draft, will likely spend most of his time playing for the Austin Spurs in the G League early in the year.
At some point, though, he's all but certain to suit up alongside San Antonio's other offseason addition of the Tar Heel variety in veteran forward Harrison Barnes, who arrived from the Sacramento Kings via the trade route earlier this month.
As a UNC basketball junior last season after transferring from Stanford, the 21-year-old Harrison Ingram averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game as a full-time frontcourt starter for a squad that finished atop the ACC regular season standings and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. In doing so, he earned All-ACC Third Team honors.
Across four appearances with the San Antonio Spurs in recent NBA 2K25 Summer League action in Las Vegas, Ingram averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 boards while shooting an encouraging 42.9 percent beyond the arc.
"I'm happy to be here," the Dallas native told the media before Summer League got under way. "Whether it's G League or staying on the main team, whatever it is, I'm ready to do it to achieve my dreams."
It looks like it'll be a mix of both, an ideal situation to grow his game as a pro.