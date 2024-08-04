UNC Basketball: Highly Underrated Recruit Draws 'Rare Prospect' Tag
There's a reason Compass Prep (Ariz.) four-star Miikka Muurinen is one of only a half-dozen targets on the early 2026 UNC basketball recruiting wishlist. No, make that multiple reasons, altogether convincing a couple of other bluebloods in Duke and Kentucky to enter the fray around the same time as Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels in late July.
Those attractions include the Finnish forward's consistent 3-point brilliance, innate stretch-four instincts, and lengthy 6-foot-10 frame.
And it's finally grabbing the attention of those who determine the rankings.
It sure seems that Muurinen, who ranks No. 68 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite despite prolific outings against five-stars galore in Nike EYBL action throughout the spring and first half of summer, is now set to see a considerable rise in his stock.
On Friday, Rivals national recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy pointed to Muurinen's July prowess alone as evidence of his deserved "truly elite" status among his peers:
"I was already higher than some on Miikka Muurinen...He has looked every bit the top-15 prospect for much of the summer. [He] was one of the Peach Jam scoring leaders and showcased his range to the tune of a 14-for-28 performance from 3-point range. Muurinen’s length and floor-spacing ability makes him a rare prospect, and he seems to be getting more comfortable taking defenders off the bounce."
Miikka Muurinen is one of three 2026 power forwards who have received a UNC basketball offer. The others are Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star Tyran Stokes, who ranks No. 1 overall in the cycle, and Providence Day School (N.C.) four-star Kendre' Harrison, a dual-sport Tar Heel target.