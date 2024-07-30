UNC Basketball Lands Among Finalists for Surging Prep
Of the more than a dozen active UNC basketball recruiting pursuits in the 2025 arena, one could argue the Tar Heels are sitting prettiest in the Derek Dixon sweepstakes.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Finalize Opponents for 2024-25 Season
Two months after extending an offer to the 6-foot-3, 190-pound four-star, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have now secured an official visit from Dixon for the first weekend of September and earned a spot among the Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) guard's finalists.
Dixon, who has seen a double-digit jump in the rankings since receiving his offer from the Tar Heels on May 20 and currently sits at No. 58 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, announced on Tuesday that he is down to a final six of UNC, Arizona, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, and Vanderbilt.
He looks to decide on his college destination in a couple of months following a string of official visits. That slate begins with a trip to Vanderbilt at the end of August and ends with his Arizona campus tour in mid-September, the weekend after he checks out UNC in person.
No one has entered a prediction into the 247Sports Crystal Ball, Rivals FutureCast, or On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine for the Derek Dixon race. But it seems the Tar Heels must like where they stand entering the homestretch.