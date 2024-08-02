Prep Phenom Puts UNC Basketball Among Finalists, Dumps Duke
All of the traditional bluebloods entered the AJ Dybantsa sweepstakes. But the UNC basketball coaches and their Kansas counterparts were the only two to land in the five-star's top seven on Friday.
ALSO READ: Dual-Sport UNC Target Kendre' Harrison Announces In-State Transfer
In other words, coming as a surprise to many, neither the Kentucky nor Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse survived the 17-year-old's cuts.
Dybantsa, who reeled in roughly 30 offers in his recruitment and ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite despite reclassifying from 2026 back in the fall, revealed his list of finalists on social media. UNC, Kansas, Alabama, Auburn, BYU, Baylor, and Kansas State are the remaining contenders.
For now, it's difficult to gauge a frontrunner. After all, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound versatile forward isn't looking to decide on a winner from the group until February, his father told On3's Joe Tipton.
Plus, while AJ Dybantsa is eyeing some fall visits, he hasn't announced any locked-in dates or destinations just yet.
The 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet has grown to almost 20 names. Each remains undecided. And only two have eliminated the Tar Heels by putting out a list that doesn't include Hubert Davis and his staff.