Prep Phenom Puts UNC Basketball Among Finalists, Dumps Duke

2025 5⭐️ AJ Dybantsa, the #1 overall player in the ‘25 class, is down to seven schools, he announced with @PaulBiancardi:



Kansas

BYU

Kansas State

Auburn

Alabama

North Carolina

Baylor



Dybantsa is a 6-9 wing prospect with outstanding length and overall feel for the game. One of… pic.twitter.com/VTcVm0MtQk