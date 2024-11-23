UNC Basketball: Injury Report for Showdown at Hawaii
On Monday afternoon, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis informed the media that Tar Heel rookies Ian Jackson and James Brown returned to practice in full capacity on Sunday.
Both sat out UNC's 107-55 home win over American with lower leg injuries. At the time, the program listed them as "day-to-day."
Davis added in his Monday press conference that he anticipated Jackson, a five-star guard averaging 7.5 points across his two outings thus far in the primary rotation, and Brown, a four-star forward sitting a bit deeper on the bench, would be available to play when the No. 12-ranked Tar Heels (2-1, 0-0 ACC) square off against the unranked Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-0, 0-0 Big West) on the road at 12:30 a.m. Saturday (ESPN2).
And on Friday afternoon, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Jackson is definitely a go for the bout.
North Carolina Tar Heels On SI has not confirmed Brown's status. However, in light of Davis' comments earlier this week, there's no reason to believe he'd be out of commission again.
Following the battle at Hawaii, the UNC basketball team will remain in the state and gear up for the Maui Invitational, tipping off against the unranked Dayton Flyers (5-0, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the Lahaina Civic Center at 11:30 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN2).
