UNC Basketball Junior Answers Naysayers in Win Over La Salle
Entering Saturday's 93-67 home victory over the La Salle Explorers (6-5, 0-0 Atlantic 10) in the Dean E. Smith Center, UNC basketball transfer addition Cade Tyson was on a four-game scoreless streak. Following two standout campaigns at Belmont, he'd totaled only 24 points between nine outings as a Tar Heel.
The 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing's efforts were so dreary that 247Sports' Travis Branham gave Tyson an F in his published transfer grades this week.
But against the Explorers, Tyson responded by nearly doubling his season scoring total while helping to fuel a 20-2 run in the first half and ensuring the Tar Heels (6-4, 1-0 ACC) kept their foot on the gas after the break. The 21-year-old from Monroe, N.C., younger brother of recent Clemson star Hunter Tyson, finished with a game-high 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the field, including a 5-for-10 clip from deep.
He added five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block in 21 minutes off the bench.
Speaking of the bench, thanks to Cade Tyson's breakout show and at least three points apiece from five other bench talents, the UNC basketball reserves outscored the team's starters, 49-44, marking the first time Tar Heel backups have posted more points than their counterparts in a game since late February 2021. So, it's the first time that's happened in the Hubert Davis era.
Tyson was on the receiving end of a well-deserved water-bottle shower in the locker room afterward, courtesy of starters and his fellow reserves alike:
Now, it'll be interesting to see if Tyson's hot hand extends to a showdown versus a ranked opponent.
UNC basketball, looking to record its second three-game winning streak this season, has two days off before battling the No. 9 Florida Gators (10-0, 0-0 SEC) at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte's Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
