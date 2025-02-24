UNC Basketball: NET Opportunities Awaiting Bubbled Tar Heels
UNC basketball can improve to 6-0 in Quad 2 games when the Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) visit the Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).
Of course, should the Seminoles manage to jump from No. 88 in the latest NCAA NET Rankings to the top 75, a UNC win would end up as the Tar Heels' second Quad 1 victory in a dozen attempts to date.
Fourth-year head coach Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels arrive in Tallahassee enjoying new momentum courtesy of their three-game winning streak. Even so, holding a No. 45 NET ranking, they remain near the bottom of the bubble in NCAA Tournament conversations.
Following the bout in the Seminoles' Tucker Center, UNC basketball will return to Chapel Hill with the rest of the week to prepare for a home contest against the conference cellar dweller Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC, No. 217 NET) in the Smith Center at noon ET Saturday (ESPN or ESPN2).
The Tar Heels are 1-10 in Quad 1 games, 5-0 in Quad 2, 6-1 in Quad 3, and 5-0 in Quad 4. Their battle versus the Hurricanes figures to be of the Quad 4 variety.
After that, UNC wraps up its regular season slate with a trip to Blacksburg to face the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 158 NET) on March 4 and a big-time opportunity at home against the archrival Duke Blue Devils (No. 2 NET) on March 8.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.