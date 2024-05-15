UNC Basketball Product Harrison Ingram Catching Fire in Chicago
After spending one season in the UNC basketball program, Harrison Ingram opted to test the NBA Draft waters and get a sense for his professional future. The junior forward, the only Tar Heel to become an early entrant this year, is maintaining his college eligibility.
ALSO READ: Big Transfer Target Begins UNC Visit
But if recent performances are any indication, Ingram may no longer need that eligibility.
The 21-year-old had a standout showing in the first day of scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday, catching the eye of NBA scouts as well as basketball fans online.
With just shy of 80 players showcasing their talents at the combine, Ingram was one of Tuesday’s show-stealers with his performances in the five-on-five scrimmages.
The versatile Tar Heel played just shy of 20 minutes during the scrimmage, putting together a stat line of 14 points, four rebounds, and three steals. He shot 4-for-7 from the field and an efficient 3-for-5 from deep, exhibiting his ability to stretch the floor.
He later clarified with reporters that he is in fact “all in” on the draft process but will keep all options open in case of an injury or other unforeseen event. Ingram also noted that he has communicated that decision to Hubert Davis and the rest of the UNC basketball staff.
Early draft entrants have until May 29 to withdraw their name and retain their college eligibility.
Ingram’s combination of length, physicality, and outside game could see him rise up draft boards in the coming weeks as an intriguing potential prospect for the professional game.
ALSO READ: Potential UNC Portal Prize Looks to Avoid Label
Stay tuned to All Tar Heels on SI for more UNC basketball news.