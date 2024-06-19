UNC Basketball Product Seeing Slight Dip on NBA Draft Big Boards
An inadvertent elbow to the head during a team-specific workout earlier this month forced Harrison Ingram to sit out his next scheduled workout, just as a precaution. Maybe that dinged the one-year UNC basketball forward's stock in the eyes of NBA Draft experts.
Whatever the explanation, the 21-year-old Dallas native has slipped a smidge on mock drafts and big boards in recent weeks.
In late May, Rookie Scale's 2024 NBA Draft Consensus Big Board, factoring in dozens of mocks/boards, listed Ingram at No. 36 overall, a pick owned by the Indiana Pacers. Weeks earlier, he occasionally popped up in places as high as one of the last picks in the first round.
Now, though, according to Rookie Scale's consensus formula, Ingram has fallen to No. 39 to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Meanwhile, Hoops Hype's aggregate mock draft, predicting prospects' landing spots based on their composite score between only the 10 most recognized mock drafts, pegs UNC basketball's All-ACC Third Team selection to go No. 45 overall to the Sacramento Kings, smack dab in the middle of the second round.
Hoops Hype notes that Ingram's highest projection among its input sources is No. 32 overall to the Utah Jazz.
There's still time for Harrison Ingram to climb, albeit only a little over a week. Of course, it's also worth pointing out that those who publish mock drafts aren't the ones who will actually make the picks.
The NBA Draft gets under way at Brooklyn's Barclays Center with the first round on June 26 and the second round the following night.
