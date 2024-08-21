Duke-Friendly Franchise Waives Former UNC Basketball One-And-Done
Chances are the Phoenix Suns won't be the favorite NBA team of many UNC basketball fans next season. On Wednesday, after stacking up on Duke basketball talents in free agency this summer — Mason Plumlee and Tyus Jones joined Grayson Allen — the franchise waived its only NBA Tar Heel under contract in 2018-19 one-and-done Nassir Little.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Suns released the 24-year-old Little, along with EJ Liddell, in order to "open up a roster spot and create flexibility for signings and trades during the season."
Little's guaranteed contract includes $22 million over the next three years.
Last season, Little's first campaign with the Suns and fifth in the league since getting drafted No. 25 overall in 2019, the 6-foot-5 forward played 45 games, averaging a career-low 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per outing.
He's now a free agent.
As things stand, not counting former outbound Tar Heel transfer center Walker Kessler, only six UNC basketball players appear on an NBA roster for next season: Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, Spurs forward Harrison Ingram, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.