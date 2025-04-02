UNC Basketball Reaches Out to Big Ten Transfer Guard
As the college hoops season comes to an end at the Final Four in San Antonio this weekend, offseason moves will begin to dominate the headlines. But for most, including Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball recruiting team, the offseason has already begun, as pursuits in the growing transfer portal now take center stage.
Once again, the Tar Heels have shown interest in a proven talent on the move, this time a guard fresh off playing in the Sweet 16.
On Sunday, New York Times’ Adam Zagoria reported that UNC and several other top programs across the country have been in contact with Maryland transfer guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie.
Gillespie spent this past season as a full-time starter for the Terrapins and member of the heralded “Crab Five” as they delivered one of Maryland's best campaigns in recent memory.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound Tennessee native joined Maryland last year following two seasons at Belmont. As a Terrapin, he averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 36 games. A prolific junior, Gillespie connected on 40.7 percent of his shots from deep and knocked down 86.2 percent at the charity stripe.
Per Zagoria, Gillespie has also received interest from Kentucky, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Villanova.
