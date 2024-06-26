UNC Basketball Recruiting: Lifelong Tar Heel Fan Back on Campus
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have never looked out of contention for Jasper Johnson since extending an offer to the Link Academy (Mo.) guard back in September. In fact, the Tar Heels have been a perceived frontrunner at times, especially after hosting him on an official visit that coincided with the team's feel-good home win over archrival Duke in early February.
However, Johnson, now No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has been increasingly active in exploring all of his options at the college level, going as far as reopening his recruitment in May to consider more than just the top 10 (UNC, Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, Auburn, Southern Cal, Baylor, Missouri, West Virginia) he named in late January.
And until this week, there had been no mention of another trip to Chapel Hill. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound dynamic bucket-getter has been checking out several other suitors in person of late.
Those visits included one to blueblood Kentucky. Keep in mind that Lexington is less than a 30-minute drive from where he grew up in Versailles — albeit as more of a UNC basketball fan, he admitted after landing on the Tar Heels' official wishlist.
But on Wednesday, Jasper Johnson arrived at UNC a second time, 247Sports reported.
Considering Johnson has mentioned that he hopes to decide on a winner in July, the in-person follow-up with Davis and his cohorts comes at a potentially perfect juncture for the Tar Heels.
Plus, the UNC basketball recruiters are hosting another 2025 guard this week in recent offer recipient Acaden Lewis, a surging four-star prospect at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.
Lewis, boasting a No. 49 composite ranking, is set to be in Chapel Hill on Thursday and plans to return for an official visit the first weekend in October.