UNC Basketball Staff Now in Contact With Big Ten Transfer
With the transfer portal offering a common route for teams to rebuild and retool season after season, it's become clear that success in the portal can be directly linked to success on the hardwood.
The UNC basketball staff has had a more up-and-down experience than other high-major programs, with a few swing-and-misses in pursuits of talented transfers while also having landed a few impact transfers of its own.
Players such as Ven-Allen Lubin, Cormac Ryan, and Brady Manek have been key pieces on Tar Heel teams after beginning their careers elsewhere. And it appears that the coaches in Chapel Hill are trying to find more key pieces in the portal this offseason.
On Tuesday, On3's Joe Tipton reported that the Tar Heels have been in contact with former Indiana forward Malik Reneau.
Reneau, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound junior forward, has spent his three collegiate seasons with the Hoosiers. This past season, he averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in 26 appearances. The three year collegian made 55.2 percent of his shots; however, he does not have much of an outside game, as he shot just 12.5 percent beyond the arc.
The 21-year-old has also heard from a number of other programs, including Auburn, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas Tech, and USC, while also drawing interest from a few UNC basketball conference foes in Clemson, Miami, and Virginia Tech.
