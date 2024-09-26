Five-Star UNC Basketball Target Reaches Top Five in Updated Rankings
In the latest update to the 2025 Rivals150 this week, Highland School (Va.) forward and prime UNC basketball recruiting target Nate Ament skyrocketed six spots to No. 4 overall in the class, making him a consensus top-four prospect in the eyes of the major recruiting sites.
Ament's jump marks one of several the long-limbed phenom has made by displaying next-level abilities galore in grassroots action throughout the spring and summer.
When the 6-foot-9, 185-pound five-star landed an offer from the Tar Heels in late May, he sat at No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. He debuted at No. 28 back in June 2023.
Although Ament hasn't announced dates for a UNC basketball official visit, he has noted on several occasions that he's looking to check out Chapel Hill in person before wrapping up his recruitment. Plus, it's worth noting that fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis, with all of his assistants by his side, checked in on Ament at his school two weeks ago, undoubtedly in an effort to show him that he remains a top priority for the staff in the cycle.
As for the expected end date to the Nate Ament sweepstakes, he's likely to wait until the winter or spring before revealing his college choice. He hasn't named finalists.
