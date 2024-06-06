Three UNC Basketball Targets Take Part in 96-Point Win
It's safe to say the USA Basketball U18 Men's National Team is the frontrunner to win the FIBA AmeriCup trophy in Buenos Aires this weekend. And the 12-man roster includes three potential 2025 UNC basketball recruiting prizes in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia, and Link Academy (Mo.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson.
In group play, which wrapped up on Wednesday, Team USA outscored three opponents by a combined 149 points, highlighted by a 150-54 "track meet" win over Belize on Tuesday.
Nate Ament, a bucket-getter who sits at No. 16 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and landed on the Tar Heel wishlist during Hubert Davis' offer spree a few weeks ago, is averaging 5.7 points in only 10.1 minutes per game. He's shooting 62.5 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three, and 83.3 percent at the foul line.
Nikolas Khamenia, a surging prospect who also picked up his offer from the Tar Heels in May and now boasts a No. 35 composite ranking, is third on the squad in playing time, posting 6.7 points, 7.0 boards, and 3.3 assists in 19.7 minutes per contest.
As for longtime UNC basketball target Jasper Johnson, who visited the Tar Heels in early February and ranks No. 12 among rising high school seniors, he's producing 7.7 points, 3.0 dimes, and 1.3 steals in 14.7 minutes per outing.
Ament, Khamenia, Johnson, and Team USA are now gearing up for their quarterfinal bout against Puerto Rico at 11:40 a.m. ET Friday. FIBA - The Basketball Channel livestreams all of the action on YouTube.
Assuming they prevail, they'll face Friday's winner between Canada and Brazil in the semifinals on Saturday (time to be announced). The championship clash tips off at 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
