UNC Basketball: Undisputed Top Prep Heading to Chapel Hill Come Fall

The No. 1 talent in the high school ranks will check out the UNC basketball program in person before choosing a college.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball has never landed a recruit with a perfect 1.0000 composite rating, per 247Sports. The closest was Harrison Barnes at 0.9999 in the 2010 class.

Perhaps Utah Prep senior phenom AJ Dybantsa will be the first such prize for the Tar Heels.

Earlier this month, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound five-star — No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, of course — named seven finalists in his recruitment. He eliminated several bluebloods in the process, but Dybantsa kept UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts in contention, along with Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, and BYU.

And on Thursday, Dybantsa's father, Ace Dybantsa, revealed that the 17-year-old has locked in six official visits for the fall semester, including a trip to Chapel Hill:

  • Aug. 30 - Kansas State
  • Sept. 6 - Kansas
  • Sept. 20 - UNC
  • Sept. 27 - Alabama
  • Oct. 4 - Baylor
  • Oct. 11 - BYU

As a junior, he took an official visit to Auburn. Plus, he checked out BYU via an unofficial visit back in early June.

Although he'll wrap up his official visits in time for the early signing period in November, AJ Dybantsa doesn't intend to announce a winner until February.

"I like the system that they run," Ace Dybantsa noted to Zagsblog's Sam Lance about his son's UNC basketball suitors.

