UNC Basketball: Another Transfer Commits to Tar Heels
Following two years at Morehead State, a year at Western Carolina, and a senior season at Georgia Tech, Tyzhaun Claude is heading to Chapel Hill for his graduate campaign. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward publicized his commitment to the UNC basketball program on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old Claude, who hails from Goldsboro, N.C., averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game across his 32 appearances for the Yellow Jackets last season. During his lone season at Western Carolina, he was a full-time starter, averaging 15.4 points and 8.6 boards.
Although he's a force on the glass and adds some depth to the Tar Heel frontcourt for Hubert Davis' fourth season as UNC basketball head coach, it's unlikely that Tyzhaun Claude will be part of the regular rotation.
"I was a UNC fan growing up," Claude informed Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria, "and Coach Hubert made me feel like I was important to him. I know I can bring certain things to this team that translate to winning even if it doesn't show up on the stat sheet. I'm going to give 110 percent every time I'm on the court."
He's the Tar Heels' third scholarship addition via the transfer portal this offseason. The other two are former two-year Belmont forward Cade Tyson and former one-year Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin (previously at Notre Dame.