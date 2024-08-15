UNC Basketball Recruiting: More Tidbits in Eric Reibe Sweepstakes
Four-star UNC basketball target and The Bullis School (Md.) standout Eric Reibe, up over 70 notches since the start of the year to No. 38 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, named a top 11 in his recruitment roughly a month ago. The 7-foot, 235-pound center included the Tar Heels on that list, along with Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, Indiana, West Virginia, Ohio State, Stanford, Oregon, Harvard, and back-to-back national champion UConn.
Now, Reibe has locked in six official visits for the fall semester, again including the Tar Heels in his plans.
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff, who entered the fray back in June after sitting courtside for several of Reibe's polished performances in grassroots action, are set to host the top-shelf big man — No. 4 among centers in the class — for a three-day tour beginning on Sept. 20.
The German southpaw's other five slated trips are to Kansas (Aug. 29-31), UConn (Sept. 6-8), Kentucky (Sept. 13-15), Indiana (Oct. 4-6), and Oregon (Oct. 11-13).
As a junior, Reibe's only visits were to Harvard and Creighton.
In reporting the dates of Reibe's visits, ESPN's Paul Biancardi summed up why so many bluebloods are in hot pursuit:
"Eric Reibe is an extremely skilled big man with mobility and touch both inside and out. His basketball IQ is high, and his rebounding is consistent. Won’t find any more skilled at his size."
According to Zagsblog's Adam Zagoria, Reibe is "wide open" in the homestretch of what has become a high-profile race.
"Things are good with UNC," Reibe recently told On3's Joe Tipton. "All of their coaches are in contact with me, and I know they have been here watching me. They want to continue building a relationship with me and my family. They like my skill, that I can play inside/out, but they also told me that I fit in with how they play defense."
Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star Malachi Moreno is the only other center on the deep 2025 UNC basketball offer sheet. And all signs point to Kentucky as the prohibitive favorite to prevail when that 7-footer reveals his decision on Friday morning.