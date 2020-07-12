What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates
Quierra Luck
AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!
Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding UNC football recruitment, Tony Grimes reclassification, and Black Lives Matter.
- Four-Star DT Payton Page Announces July Commitment Date; Will He Push UNC to No. 1 in the ACC?
- The No. 7 defensive tackle for the class of 2021, Payton Page, announced his commitment date over the holiday weekend. With his commitment, UNC will be No. 2 in overall recruiting for the class of 2021 and No. 1 in the ACC.
- Tony Grimes Has Reclassified: What That Means for UNC
- Grimes was the best player in UNC's 2021 class, now he is one of the best players in the 2020. How will he adjust?
- UNC Basketball: The Road Less Traveled
- Roy Williams willingly and regularly takes his team on the road in non-conference play. How do other blue bloods compare? They don't.
- On the Board - July 6th Edition
- The recruiting trail remains explosive for Mack Brown & Co., who is next on the list for North Carolina?
- Drake Maye Represents Long-Term Success For UNC
- Drake Maye just might be the future of a UNC squad that is garnering a lot of attention. What does he mean to a building program?
- Carolina Basketball: Black Lives Matter
- It's not a political statement. It's a human right.
- UNC Football Offers as of July 5th
- Within the last week, Tar Heel football has exploded with offers. Check out who Mack Brown and company are currently pursuing.
- UNC Announces Confirmed Cases for COVID-19; Suspends Football Voluntary Workouts
- North Carolina has released a statement regarding their positive test results for student-athletes.
- Christian Keeling and Primetime Players Fall in TBT
- UNC alum Christian Keeling paced the Primetime Players with 25 points in the TBT first round, but it was not enough to upset Team CP3.
- Documentary to be Produced on Former Tar Heel and Actor Neil Fingleton
- Among the top 25 tallest men in the world, Neil Fingleton, was a former Tar Heel who only played one game but made his presence known with more than just his height.
