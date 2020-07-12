AllTarHeels
What You Missed Last Week: Tar Heel Updates

Quierra Luck

AllTarHeels will be introducing a new weekly segment allowing you to catch up on any news missed in the previous week. We understand life gets crazy, and you may not have had time to visit us and read up on North Carolina news, so we decided to make things a little easy for you!

Below you will see last week's top 10 articles surrounding UNC football recruitment, Tony Grimes reclassification, and Black Lives Matter.

Tony Grimes Has Reclassified: What That Means for UNC

Grimes was the best player in UNC's 2021 class, now he is one of the best players in the 2020. How will he adjust?

Jonah Lossiah

by

Quierra Luck

Four-Star DE George Wilson Announces Commitment to South Carolina

Highly recruited, and Virginia native, George Wilson has announced his program of choice.

Quierra Luck

Five-Star CB Tony Grimes Reclassifies to Class of 2020: Grimes' Father, 'He's Going for Sure'

COVID-19 has forced everyone to reshift their fall line-up, including student-athletes.

Quierra Luck

by

Quierra Luck

RJ Davis, 'Now I'm a Carolina Tar Heel'

Before the New York native heads to Chapel Hill, RJ Davis was acknowledged as a scholar athlete at Archbishop Stepinac High School.

Quierra Luck

ACC Commish: We Plan to Be as Prepared as Possible

The ACC is taking the patient approach before making any major decisions regarding the upcoming fall athletic season.

Quierra Luck

The Ivy League Led The Way In March. Are They Doing So Again?

On Wednesday, July 8 the Ivy League announced the cancellation of all fall sports. Will other conferences follow suit like they did in March when the Ivy League was the first to cancel their basketball conference tournaments?

isaacschade

by

isaacschade

Drake Maye Represents Long-Term Success For UNC

Drake Maye just might be the future of a UNC squad that is garnering a lot of attention. What does he mean to a building program?

Jonah Lossiah

ACC Announces Delay of Fall Sports Until September 1st

The ACC is trying everything in their power to keep normalcy within collegiate sports but with recent spikes in COV-19 cases, maintaining the regular playing schedule for fall sports is getting increasingly difficult.

Quierra Luck

UNC Announces Confirmed Cases for COVID-19; Suspends Football Voluntary Workouts

North Carolina has released a statement regarding their positive test results for student-athletes.

Quierra Luck

UNC Basketball: Will Patrick Baldwin, Jr. Be A Tar Heel?

Class of 2021 Five-star PF Patrick Baldwin, Jr. has the Tar Heels in his top 10. Will he come to Chapel Hill for college?

isaacschade

by

isaacschade