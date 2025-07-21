Bill Belichick's North Carolina's 2027 QB Recruiting Board
The North Carolina Tar Heels possess numerous qualities that would be considered exceptional. in fact, one of the quality things they have is their ability to recruit well. They have been recruiting players from all over, and they have landed many of their top 2026 recruiting targets. This includes the QB position, where they landed a player that I believe is one of the best players in the class. That player is Travis Burgess.
Burgess is a star and a winner. This is something that I talked about in my film review.
"Overall, you’re getting a very reliable quarterback, and a guy like urges who has the ceiling of being a superstar at the college level and potentially moving his way up to the NFL. Once again, it cannot be taken lightly that he plays in one of the hardest states and in the hardest division in the state. He has found ways to make it work."
The Tar Heels have been able to move away from the 2026 class when it comes to the QB position, and they will now be able to move to the 2027 recruiting class, as they are looking for one of the better quarterbacks in the class. According to 247Sports, they have offered 14 players in the class.
Here are some of the players on the recruiting board.
Colton Nussmeier - Uncommitted
Nussmeier has a last name that many people are going to recognize. He is the brother of LSU Tigers starter Garrett, who is one of the front-runners for the class of 2027. Nussmeier is one of the most talented players in the class. The Tar Heels will hope for the best, but they will have to outperform the majority of the nation for the prospect.
Trent Seaborn - Uncommitted
Seaborn has been a long-time target for many in the nation, and is one of the best players in the state of Alabama. Many different schools have been searching for the prospect's commitment, but have yet to land the commitment. The Tar Heels could be a program to push heavily here.
Cooper Newman - Uncommitted
The Tar Heels have already offered the Tennessee high school star. They are one of the school that have already taken a chance on him. This will be one that the Tar Heels may push hard for.
The full list is below.
• Colton Nussmeier
• Trae Taylor (Nebraska)
• Peter Bourque
• Brady Edmunds (Ohio State)
• Teddy Jarrard
• Jameson Purcell
• Blake Roskopf
• Chance Thomas
• Champ Smith
• Cason Myers
• Charlie Foulke
• Kevin Parker
• Cooper Newman
