UNC’s Wilson Turning Heads with Charisma On and Off Court
North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson has already impressed coaches and teammates throughout the offseason with his remarkable talent on the court.
But like any other 18-year-old college student, Wilson enjoys joking around with his teammates. He likes building Legos, reading philosophy—especially Stoicism—and recently developed an interest in country music thanks to fellow freshman Derek Dixon.
- “I love to have fun off the court, but that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to make myself a legend and win a bunch of games,” Wilson said.
- “So I didn’t commit to Carolina to come here and go to karaoke night. I came here to be a great basketball player. So I do things that are kind of freeing mentally off the court, because I feel like it’s definitely important for you to have a mental balance. You can’t put all your mental cards in one deck.”
Wilson enjoys staying busy with interests outside of basketball, knowing his playing career will eventually come to an end.
- “So I try to do things that kind of take my mind off basketball. But it’s hard for me to do it, but it’s good for me, because the ball is going to stop bouncing one day. You want to have certain stuff that you can fall back on. But I love basketball, and I love the grind. I love seeing myself get better. So that’s really where that comes from.”
Wilson’s Confidence is High
Even before Wilson spoke to the media, it was clear how confident he is—not just as a player, but as a person. The social media posts below say it all.
- "The second he got on campus, honestly, his first open gym, he was super aggressive and just kind of asserting himself and, you know, saying, I'm here, almost," UNC senior guard Seth Trimble said about Wilson at the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Oct. 7.
- "So, I mean, since then, I can tell just the kind of kid he was. You know, off the court, just seeing that even more with his personality, with how nice he is with everybody, how he's not shy to talk to people. You know, you just see it. It just comes out naturally. So, I saw it very early."
Wilson credits his confidence to the relentless work ethic he displayed throughout the summer.
“First of all, you’ve got to work to get it. I feel like someone can’t give that to you. So I mean, I’ve never worked as hard in my entire life as this past summer, like I was working out at 10 p.m. at night by myself and doing a bunch of different things that I felt like separated me from everybody else in the country. So I feel like my confidence really came just this summer, and knowing that I’m working so hard and doing things that aren’t normal. I feel like it’s all for myself.
Beating Duke Sold Wilson on UNC
Wilson thrives under the spotlight, and his confidence allows him to embrace it. But no game draws more attention than the North Carolina-Duke rivalry.
Together, the schools have claimed 11 national titles—six for North Carolina and five for Duke—and made 39 Final Four appearances, with 21 for the Tar Heels and 18 for the Blue Devils. The rivalry often decides who claims the ACC regular-season championship.
If you want to know how powerful the Duke-Carolina rivalry is, it may have been a determining factor in Wilson coming to UNC.
When Wilson visited North Carolina for its matchup against Duke on Feb. 3, 2024, head coach Hubert Davis had a strong recruiting pitch, but it wasn’t the deciding factor. The real statement came from the team itself, as the Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils, 93-84, giving Wilson the perfect reason to choose UNC.
- "He had a pitch, but I knew I was coming here after the Duke game," Wilson said. "That was two years ago, we beat them, and I was like, ‘bro, it don’t get no better than this.’ So I knew then that I wanted to beat Duke. And I was in the locker room partying. And then last year we didn’t beat them and I was like, ‘man, I need to get that done.’ So that’s what made me come here, honestly. "
- "When we beat Duke (in the 2023-24 season), and I saw Franklin Street lit up, and I was able to go out with the team for a second and just kind of get the vibe. I was like, ‘man, I’ve got to come here. I’ve got to win," Wilson added.
Given Wilson’s natural charisma and confidence, the Tar Heels will need every bit of it, as they failed to defeat Duke in all three meetings last season.
