Dean Smith’s 1982 Title Cemented Legacy, Launched Michael Jordan
North Carolina was coming off a successful 1980-81 campaign that saw them advance to the Final Four for the ninth time and the national championship for the fifth time in school history. However, the Tar Heels lost 63-50 against an Indiana team led by future Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas.
Despite his accomplishments, head coach Dean Smith faced criticism from many national pundits who claimed he couldn't win the big one.
The pressure was even bigger going into the year as the Tar Heels brought back four of their five starters from last season.
Their best player, James Worthy, returned. Sam Perkins, who was the reigning ACC Rookie of the Year after averaging nearly 15 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. Jimmy Black, the team's point guard who led the team in assists and steals, along with forward Matt Doherty, returned as well.
Also, one of the best freshmen in the country was coming in. His name: Mike Jordan. More on him later.
The ACC Tournament
After finishing the regular season with a 24-2 record, including 12-2 in ACC play, North Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels easily advanced to the championship game, posting double-digit victories over both Georgia Tech and NC State.
North Carolina faced No. 3 Virginia, led by Ralph Sampson, in the ACC championship game. The Tar Heels and Cavaliers had split their regular-season meetings, setting the stage for a close contest. Holding a 44-43 lead with 7:34 remaining, Carolina slowed the pace and played keep away from Virginia, ultimately securing a 47-45 victory to claim their second consecutive ACC title.
Leading up to the Championship Game
Carolina entered the 1982 NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Since there was 48 teams instead of 64 like today, the Tar Heels received a first round bye.
En route to the national championship game, the Tar Heels defeated:
- Ninth-seed James Madison 52-50 in 2nd Round
- Fourth-seed Alabama in the Sweet 16
- Third-seed Vilanova 70-66 in the Elite Eight
- Sixth-seed Houston 68-63 in Final Four
In Carolina's win over Houston in the Final Four, Perkins recorded a double-double by scoring a team-high 25 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan scored 18 points as well.
The National Championship Game
Georgetown was led by first-team All-American Eric Floyd and 7-foot freshman Patrick Ewing, who would go on to become an NBA Hall of Famer.
The 1982 NCAA championship between North Carolina and Georgetown opened with Hoyas center Patrick Ewing outjumping Sam Perkins for the tip. Thompson told Ewing that he wanted UNC to feel his presence in the paint and that's exactly what happened as he collected four goaltending calls that gave the Tar Heels their initial eight points.
It seemed to work as North Carolina struggled out of the gate offensively, not making a field goal until eight minutes in, with Georgetown holding a 12-10 edge.
The Hoyas’ Eric “Sleepy” Floyd scored four straight baskets to extend the lead, but James Worthy responded with a flurry for Carolina, knotting the score at 22-22. Georgetown held a slim 32-31 advantage at halftime, boosted by ten North Carolina points off a total of five goaltends on Ewing.
The teams traded the lead multiple times in the closing minutes of the second half. Following a turnover by Doherty, Georgetown took the lead 62–61 courtesy of a jump shot from Floyd.
During the ensuing possession, Jordan hit a go-ahead basket with 15 seconds remaining to give the Tar Heels a one-point advantage, a shot that would become one of the most famous in NCAA history and gave birth to a legend.
“Up until that point, nobody knew who I was,” Jordan said of his game-winning shot. “I was a college kid other than the university, and I was just known as Mike Jordan. When I hit that shot, my whole name became Michael Jordan. I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC.”
On Georgetown's final possession, Brown mistakenly threw the ball to Worthy, who was fouled. Worthy missed both free throws, but Floyd's last-second attempt at the buzzer was off the mark, sealing North Carolina's victory.
Worthy finished with 28 points and three steals. He was named the most oustanding player of the NCAA Tournament.
Jordan finished with 16 points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Aftermath
Worthy was selected No. 1 overall in the 1982 NBA Draft and went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers. "Big Game James" helped the Lakers capture three NBA championships and earned MVP honors in the 1988 NBA Finals.
Smith would win another title in 1993 and retire four years later as the winningest coach in college basketball history.
Doherty would become Carolina's head coach from 2000-2003. His successor, Roy Williams, who was Smith's top assistant on the 1982 national championship team.
Jordan earned first team All-ACC honors twice and was the ACC Player of the Year. He ended owning a shoe company. Oh yeah, forgot to mention, he's also played 15 years in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls. and the Washington Wizards. He also was a:
- 14-time All-Star
- 11-time All-NBA selection
- Five-time Most Valuable Player
- Defensive Player of the Year
- 10-time Scoring Champion
- Nine-time All-Defensive First Team
Some even call him the GOAT.
