3 Preseason Storylines Every UNC Basketball Fan Should Watch Closely
With the first week of preseason practice wrapped up for North Carolina, there will be plenty of questions for the Tar Heels.
Expectations are always sky-high for the Tar Heels, but after UNC finished last season 23-14—including three losses to rival Duke and an early exit from the NCAA Tournament—head coach Hubert Davis faces increased pressure to deliver in Chapel Hill, especially with the talent coming in.
Here are three questions for Carolina as it continues the preseason.
How Soon Can the Tar Heels Mesh?
North Carolina completely overhauled its roster from last season. Seth Trimble is the only starter who returns from last season. The only other player who saw time last season in a Carolina uniform was James Brown, but that was a total of 53 minutes over 18 games. Zayden High returns as well, but he hasn't played since the 2023-24 campaign.
North Carolina enters the season with nearly a dozen newcomers, injecting fresh energy, length, size and versatility into the lineup. The Tar Heels are on the clock to find chemistry before their Nov. 3 season opener against Central Arkansas.
A six-week preseason, plus exhibitions against BYU and Winston-Salem State, will give this revamped roster valuable opportunities to build trust and shake off any early nerves before the action starts in Chapel Hill.
Who Will Handle the Responsibility of Ballhandling?
Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans is set to take over as North Carolina’s point guard, following in the footsteps of program legends like Raymond Felton, Phil Ford and Ty Lawson. Evans looks prepared to embrace the challenge and add to UNC’s storied history of playmakers at the one spot.
While Evans isn’t your traditional point guard, he is still an effective distributor of the basketball. He averaged 3.1 assists with a 20.3 assist rate, which was the second-best on Colorado State last season. Evans’ assist rate went up to 22.0 in conference play, which was the 12th highest in the Mountain West Conference.
He also had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.59, the 10th best in the Mountain West.
However, who will take over them when's he is off the court.
Trimble will likely be the first choice to run the offense when Evans is out. The athletic guard can put the ball on the floor. He is experienced, and he can put the ball on the deck. Not only does he know the system the best since he has been in Chapel Hill the longest, but he is also seen as the de facto leader of the team.
Luka Bogavac is another candidate for the point guard spot. The crafty guard is an excellent ballhander with good vision from playing in high-level European leagues. Bogavac may not possess top-end NBA athleticism, but like Trimble, he can be effective off the ball.
Freshman guard Derek Dixon will be an option as well and Caleb Wilson can also play the role of point-forward when called upon.
Who Will Come In for Henri Veesaar?
When center Henri Veesaar will have to come to the bench to get some much-needed rest, there are several viable options for the Tar Heels.
Brown and Zayden High will get to prove themselves in fall practice, and both have the size needed to play the five.
Brown's physical forward has added 25 pounds in the offseason, up to 240, strengthening his presence in the paint.
High, returning to the court after a year-long hiatus, showed flashes two seasons ago by posting 18 points in 23 appearances. He brings bounce and above-the-rim ability every time he checks in. Of the two, High is easily the more dynamic leaper—his vertical pop gives him tantalizing upside as a shot blocker and a threat for alley-oops.
Wilson and Jarin Stevenson both bring 6-foot-10 frames, length and athleticism, making them viable options at center, especially in small-ball lineups. However, at 215 pounds apiece, they lack the ideal size typically preferred for banging in the post at the five.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!