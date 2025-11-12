Belichick Denies NFL Speculation, Keeps Full Attention on Wake Forest
Before the season, one of the biggest storylines was whether Bill Belichick would remain the head coach of North Carolina by the end of the 2025 college football season.
Midway through the year, it seemed unlikely he would stay, given the team’s on-field struggles and a myriad of off-field issues.
However, the Tar Heels have steadily improved and now boast one of the better defenses in the country, let alone the ACC. As a result, Belichick appears likely to remain at the helm.
With many struggling NFL teams considering coaching changes as the season nears its end, Belichick’s name has surfaced in speculation—especially after the New York Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll.
When asked about potential interest in the Giants’ vacancy and what message he had for his team amid the speculation during his weekly press conference, Belichick said he is focused on Wake Forest.
"Getting ready for Wake Forest, that's all I got this week," Belichick said.
As a follow-up, Belichick was asked if players or recruits have approached him about the speculation that began after the Giants fired Daboll on Monday.
- "I've been asked about it from time to time," Belichick said. "Look I've been down this road before. I'm focused on Wake Forest, that's it. That's my commitment to this team. This week it's Wake Forest, next week it's that opponent and so forth. I'm here to do the best for this team."
North Carolina has won two straight games to improve its record to 4-5 after defeating Syracuse and Stanford. UNC’s defense ranks in the top 30 nationally in both total defense and run defense, and the Tar Heels have recorded 19 sacks in their past three games.
Before moving to college coaching, Belichick spent his entire 49-year coaching career in the NFL as both an assistant and a head coach with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the latter.
Belichick’s Connections with the Giants
Before becoming a head coach, Belichick worked as an assistant from 1975 to 1979 with the Baltimore (now Indianapolis) Colts, Detroit Lions, and Denver Broncos. He became a special teams coach and defensive assistant with the New York Giants in 1979, where he would stay for the next 11 years.
He served as the Giants’ linebackers coach from 1980 to 1984 before being promoted to defensive coordinator by head coach Bill Parcells in 1985. In that role, he developed some of the league’s greatest defenses and helped former UNC All-American linebacker Lawrence Taylor become one of the most influential players in NFL history.
Belichick helped the Giants win two Super Bowls and was recognized as a “defensive mastermind” by his peers and the media.
