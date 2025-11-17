Belichick’s Latest Embarrassment Shows His Leash Is Shortening at UNC
WAKE FOREST, N.C. - Head coach Bill Belichick and the North Carolina football program did not have a good time last Saturday during its 28-12 loss to Wake Forest. However, nothing was more humiliating than what happened in the final 30 seconds of the game.
Wake Forest was trying to punch in a final touchdown at UNC’s 2-yard line in the closing seconds but was stopped on third down. With a nine-point lead, the Demon Deacons appeared ready to run out the clock. Keep in mind, UNC trailed by nine. The Tar Heels were not going to win this game with less than 30 seconds left—and it would’ve taken Jesus Christ himself to show up for them to even have a shot.
Instead of letting the clock expire, Belichick just couldn’t resist, burning his last timeout with 27 seconds left—apparently to out-strategize Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert. That, at least, seemed to be the master plan.
Dickert essentially sent a not-so-subtle message to Belichick and went for the touchdown, which paid off as Robby Ashford kept the ball on a read option and scored to account for the final margin in Wake Forest’s 28-12 win over UNC.
“Just trying to keep the game alive,” a monotoned Belichick said with a quiet voice. “I didn’t know what they were going to do. Block a field goal, make a stop. I mean, we keep competing.”
“I just said, we were trying to stop them,” he said when asked a follow-up question about the timeout. “I didn’t know what they’re going to do.”
However, the most embarrassing moment came when the final whistle blew. As Dickert went to offer his postgame handshake, Belichick walked right past him for the entire nation to see. Dickert had even removed his cap before attempting to shake hands with the six-time Super Bowl–winning head coach, but Belichick did not reciprocate.
His postgame actions didn't stop there. When linebacker Khmori House was speaking to the media postgame, Belichick entered and told UNC’s sports information director that time was up—he wanted to start his own availability.
First, Belichick had plenty of time, as the media was able to speak with wide receiver Jordan Shipp and kicker Rece Verhoff in separate sessions after his availability. Second, why didn’t he go first? He hasn’t led off a postgame media session since the Cal game on Oct. 17, which itself was the only time since UNC’s Sept. 13 win over Richmond.
At most college football programs, the head coach goes first, then the players. However, Belichick has never been an assistant or head coach at the collegiate level in his entire 50-plus years of coaching, nor does he know how to run one. The administration, sans athletic director Bubba Cunningham, did not know any of this apparently.
Belichick's Other Questionable Decisions
There were other questionable decisions too.
In the second quarter, Belichick declined a penalty after Wake Forest was flagged for an illegal shift on a one-yard gain at UNC’s 12-yard line. Accepting it would have pushed Wake back five yards, making it first and 15 at the 17-yard line. Instead, on the next play, Wake scored a touchdown to take a 14-3 lead. While there’s no certainty UNC could have stopped them, declining the penalty squandered an opportunity to hamper Wake’s offense.
Belichick’s call to burn his final timeout with five seconds left in the third quarter was baffling. Instead of letting the clock run out, he stopped play to set up a 45-yard field goal for Verhoff, which was blocked, keeping the score at 21-9. Though he blamed the wind, it was still a questionable use of a crucial timeout.
That's because Verhoff nailed a program record 57-yard field goal from the same end earlier in the second quarter, highlighting even more how the previous clock stoppage was unnecessary.
It does make you wonder if swapping out one 73-year-old coach past his prime in Mack Brown for another 73-year-old coach past his prime was really the grand solution.
The Next Two Games will Prove How Patient UNC is With Belichick
At the moment, Carolina sits at 4-6, two wins away from bowl eligibility. But if the Tar Heels lose just one more, it’ll mark the first time since 2018 that they miss out on postseason glory. Imagine paying $10 million a year to flirt with breaking that enviable streak. The Tar Heels hired Belichick because they wanted to look big-time, tired of just being "Triangle Good" at 7-5 or 8-4. So they managed to break new ground and settle in as, well, "Triangle Bad."
Carolina’s next two games come against Triangle rivals Duke and NC State. Both opponents are 5-5 and, like North Carolina, are fighting for bowl eligibility. Neither will hesitate to try to embarrass the Tar Heels, especially with Belichick on the sideline.
Carolina will face the best passing offense it has seen all season when it meets Duke on Saturday. The Tar Heels have also dropped four straight games to NC State and have not won in Raleigh since 2019.
Right now, Carolina fans are patient with Belichick in his first season. But expectations remain high. If UNC loses to both Duke and NC State, Belichick’s leash entering 2026 will be extremely short.
