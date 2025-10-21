All Tar Heels

UNC’s Defensive Grades Revealed After Loss to Cal

How PFF graded UNC's defensive performance against Cal.

Grant Chachere

Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) gets tripped up by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) gets tripped up by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) in the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
North Carolina lost 21-18 in heartbreaking fashion to California in a game where the Tar Heels had multiple opportunities to win despite committing three turnovers on offense.

However, a major reason Carolina stayed in the game was the play of its defense. The Tar Heels allowed just 294 total yards of offense—the fewest they have given up against a Power Four opponent this season. It was a significant step forward for UNC’s defense after surrendering 488 yards to Clemson a week earlier, including nearly 400 through the air.

Currently, North Carolina is allowing 360.0 yards per game, ranking 64th nationally and ninth in the ACC. However, the Tar Heels are 36th in the nation in rushing defense, giving up 199.2 yards per game on the ground.

Here are the Pro Football Focus grades from UNC''s defensive performance against Cal.

  • Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.

Overall Defensive Grades

UNC
Oct 17, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Kendrick Raphael (1) gets a first down against North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) in the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
  • Defense: 71.8
  • Run Defense: 67.2
  • Tackling: 69.4
  • Pass Rush: 71.7
  • Coverage: 70.2

The defense held Cal to just 294 yards, nearly 60 yards fewer than the Bears' season average. While Cal's defense isn't outstanding, the Tar Heels managed to disrupt the Bears' passing game and completely stifle their rushing attack. UNC's defense was the main reason the team stayed competitive in the game, and quite frankly, it will likely stay that way until the offense can find its rhythm—whenever that may be.

Top Defensive Performers

EDGE Tyler Thompson

UNC
North Carolina's Tyler Thompson runs out of the tunnel before the third annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl against UConn at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • 91.6 Defense, 91.3 Pass Rush, 77.4 Tackling
  • 22 snaps
  • Three tackles, two sacks, forced fumble
  • Pass Rush Productivity - 17.9%
  • Pass Rush Win % - 14.3%

Defensive Back Greg Smith

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Greg Smith (12) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 86.4 Defense Grade, 84.8 Coverage Grade, 82.0 Tackling Grade
  • 19 snaps at safety (15 of which were in coverage)
  • Three tackles (two solo)
  • Allowed one catch of five yards out of 3 targets (33% catch rate)

Linebacker Andrew Simpson

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers quarterback Conner Harrell (15) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Andrew Simpson (2) for a sack during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 75.9 Defense Grade, 77.0 Pass Rush Grade
  • 73 plays
  • Three tackles (One solo), tackle for loss, pass breakup, QB Hit, Three STOPs (tackle that prevents the offense from achieving a first down)
  • One catch allowed on four targets (25% catch rate) 

Defensive Back Gavin Gibson

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) yells out to his teammates during the second half against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 67.8 Defense Grade, 70.1 Coverage Grade
  • 67 snaps at strong safety
  • 3 tackles, tackle for loss, pass breakup
  • 2 missed tackles (28.2% missed tackle rate)

Defensive Back Will Hardy

UNC
Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers receiver Javen Nicholas (5) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Will Hardy (31)during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
  • 65.9 Defense Grade, 70.5 Coverage Grade, 67.6 Tackling Grade
  • 56 snaps at free safety
  • Team-high seven tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

