Former UNC Football Star Suffers Untimely Injury in Indy
Josh Downs amassed almost 2,500 yards and two dozen touchdowns through the air as a three-year UNC football standout wideout. The Georgia native heard his name in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and exceeded the Indianapolis Colts' expectations by hauling in 68 receptions for 771 yards and two scores as a 22-year-old rookie.
ALSO READ: Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC Quarterback Battle
And the 5-foot-10, 175-pound speedster has been looking forward to building on that highly encouraging early professional success beginning with the team's season opener at home against the Houston Texans on Sept. 8.
Now, though, just a few days from celebrating his 23rd birthday, Downs is reportedly out of commission for an estimated 4-6 weeks due to a high ankle sprain he suffered during Indianapolis' 7-on-7 practice action on Wednesday.
Indianapolis Colts On SI's Jake Arthur detailed how it happened:
"During an early session of 7-on-7s, quarterback Anthony Richardson hit slot receiver Josh Downs on a short out route toward the left side. Safety Nick Cross had been supplying coverage and pulled Downs to the ground at the sideline, leaving the second-year receiver in clearly visible pain. After being tended to by trainers, Downs was all but carried off the field and into the medical tent..."
Based on the recovery timeline, it seems unlikely Downs will be 100 percent by Week 1.
He's the only UNC football alum on the Colts' roster.