Colts Reportedly Dodge a Bullet with Josh Downs Injury
On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts received what could be considered good news regarding an injury to one of their star players that could have gone much worse.
During an early session of 7-on-7s, quarterback Anthony Richardson hit slot receiver Josh Downs on a short out route toward the left side. Safety Nick Cross had been supplying coverage and pulled Downs to the ground at the sideline, leaving the second-year receiver in clearly visible pain.
After being tended to by trainers, Downs was all but carried off the field and into the medical tent, prompting Richardson and fellow receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce to follow to the tent to check on their teammate.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported after practice that it is a high ankle sprain for Downs, which should keep him out for about a month.
Considering how the play looked and Downs' reaction, a high ankle sprain that should only keep him about roughly four weeks feels like a positive rather than dealing with a serious months-long injury.
After Downs' injury on Wednesday, rookie Anthony Gould took many of the vacated snaps at slot receiver with the first-team offense.
