Dual-Sport UNC Basketball Target Announces In-State Transfer
There's no doubt that the transfer craze extends to the high school level. On Thursday evening, Kendre' Harrison became the fourth of only six current 2026 UNC basketball offer holders in the past few months to reveal plans for a change of scenery.
ALSO READ: New Tar Heel Target Caleb Holt Announces Transfer to Powerhouse
Harrison, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound menacing forward on the hardwood and top-ranked tight end on the gridiron, is taking his talents from the public to private ranks for his junior campaign.
Following a sophomore year at Reidsville High School (N.C.) that included shattered backboards and touchdown receptions galore — plus frequent trips to Chapel Hill as a prime UNC football target, ultimately leading to his addition to the official Tar Heel basketball wishlist back in June — Harrison has decided to head to a North Carolina prep juggernaut in Charlotte's Providence Day School.
The move approximately doubles his distance from Chapel Hill. So, the brawny athlete, whose versatility and strength bring to mind dual-sport Tar Heel legend Julius Peppers, may be unable to travel to as many UNC football and basketball games as he attended in 2023-24.
Kendre' Harrison, looking to play both sports in college, ranks No. 7 overall and No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite as a five-star football prospect.
Meanwhile, at No. 33 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite for basketball, he sits only 10 spots away from five-star territory.
A few weeks ago, Harrison named a top six in his recruitment: UNC, Penn State, Oregon, Florida State, Miami, and Tennessee.
Note that the Tar Heels stand out as the only home-state hopeful on that list.