UNC Football: ACC Media Gives Serious Bulletin Board Material
A year after losing their last four games in utterly disappointing fashion, UNC football dropped five of seven to stumble in at 8-5 after reeling off six straight wins to begin the 2023 campaign. Those lackluster homestretch results, not to mention the loss of legendary Tar Heel signal caller Drake Maye to the New England Patriots, resulted in a projected 2024 conference finish that is nothing to write home about for Mack Brown's 16th team in Chapel Hill.
But the No. 8 tag that the ACC media has collectively affixed to the Tar Heels might be worth posting throughout the locker room for motivational purposes.
After all, considering the offense still has two Walter Camp Preseason All-American selections in running back Omarion Hampton and tight end Bryson Nesbit, in addition to 2023 All-ACC defensive end Kaimon Rucker and other proven forces on the other side of the ball, one could easily argue that UNC football has a legit chance to reach the ACC Championship Game.
As it is, though, the ACC media's forecast shows the Tar Heels finishing below No. 1 Florida State, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Miami, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Louisville, No. 6 Virginia Tech, and one of the three conference newcomers in No. 7 SMU.
The 2024 UNC football campaign begins at Minnesota on Aug. 29. The Tar Heels kick off their ACC slate with a road game against rival Duke (No. 11 in the projected standings) on Sept. 28.