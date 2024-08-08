Mack Brown Breaks Down UNC Football Quarterback Battle
Max Johnson. Jacolby Criswell. Conner Harrell. Two graduate transfers. One returning sophomore. One of those three will be the UNC football starting quarterback when the Tar Heels kick off their 2024 campaign at Minnesota on Aug. 29.
The range in playing style and experience level is notably extreme.
Perhaps there is a frontrunner. One would think Johnson's 30 games under center between his two years apiece at LSU and Texas A&M give him the upper hand in the early going. Even if that's the case, though, 72-year-old UNC football head coach Mack Brown doesn't intend to formally reveal his staff's QB1 choice anytime soon.
"You'll know when we break the huddle at the first game like everybody else," Brown responded to ACC Network's Mark Packer during their ACC Football Road Trip sitdown chat inside the program's practice facility on Wednesday evening.
However, Brown did speak at length about the ongoing signal-caller starting battle, explaining the benefit of Johnson, Harrell, and Criswell each seeing reps with the first-string offense. And Brown suggested each candidate has a realistic shot:
"We're so lucky. We've got three really good quarterbacks. They haven't separated yet. And that's probably good because they're all being forced to lead. And then we've got to do a great job in coaching of figuring out which one does this better than this, and we've got to make sure that we let them do their task difficulty properly — if we're not letting them run plays that they do best.
"And you take Max, Max Johnson is 6-5. He's 230. He's played 1,600 snaps in the SEC. He's thrown 900 passes. But he's had five offensive coordinators and five different offenses in five years. So, we gotta go back and make sure he's confident because there has been a lot of stuff been thrown at him through these last five years. Really smart. Tough.
"Then you take Connor Harrell. He runs 4.4. He doesn't have the experience that Max has.
"Then you take Jacolby Criswell, comes in from Arkansas. He's been around a long time, practiced a lot, but hasn't played in a lot of games.
"They're all three very talented. So, I think the biggest thing is, you've got to take a simple plan into opening games."