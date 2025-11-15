How to Watch, Listen to UNC's Game vs. Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM – North Carolina (4-5, 2-3 ACC) will go on the road again to take on Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Here is everything you need to know for UNC’s game vs. Wake Forest— including kickoff time, TV channel, streaming info, radio broadcast, and key game notes.
How To Watch
Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 15, at 4:30 p.m.
TV: The CW Network
Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Will Blackmon (analyst), Wes Bryant (sideline)
How to Listen
Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network
Announcers: Jones Angell (Play-by-Play), Bryn Renner (Color) and Adam Lucas (Sideline Reporter)
Here is a list of affiliated stations, as well as GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, TuneIn and Sirius XM channel 193.
Last Week vs. Stanford
North Carolina defeated Stanford 20-15 to win its second straight game and improve to 4-5.
After three weeks of steady improvement, North Carolina’s offense regressed, recording just 253 total yards—including only 53 before halftime—against the nation’s No. 117 defense, which had been giving up 424.9 yards per game. A week ago, the Tar Heels gained 426 yards against Syracuse’s struggling defense, making this regression notable.
Quarterback Gio Lopez’s final stats—18-for-25 for 203 yards and two touchdowns—appeared solid, but he finished the first half just 5-for-8 for 28 yards and lost a fumble. The run game faltered as well; leading rusher Davion Gause managed only 28 yards on 11 carries (2.5 yards per carry). Demon June, who ran for 101 yards and a score last week, had three carries for five yards.
Wide receivers Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour were bright spots. Shipp posted five catches for a team-high 83 yards and a touchdown, while Paysour led with six catches for 54 yards.
North Carolina’s defense was critical, holding an opponent to 20 points or fewer for the third straight game as Stanford managed only 320 total yards—284 through the air, mostly during a late rally after UNC built a 20-3 lead. The Tar Heels nearly lost a 17-point lead in the final 12 minutes, but the defense’s effort kept Stanford in check.
UNC’s defense recorded nine sacks, the third-most in school history, led by Melkart Abou-Jaoude and Tyler Thompson with three apiece, Andrew Simpson with two, and Smith Vilbert with one. Linebackers Khmouri House and Andrew Simpson were standouts; House tallied a season-high 13 tackles (eight solo), an interception, and a pass breakup, while Simpson added six tackles (three solo), two sacks, and a forced fumble.
A Brief Outlook on Wake Forest
Wake Forest has secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2022 with a road win over No. 14 Virginia, marking their highest-ranked victory away from home since 1979. The Demon Deacons are led by first-year coach Jake Dickert, who has led an incredible turnaround after coming over from Washington State.
Running back Demond Claiborne has rushed for 714 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and eight touchdowns., ranking among the top five rushers and scorers in the ACC. Defensively, Wake Forest has been stout, holding opponents to just 20.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the conference.
