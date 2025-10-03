UNC’s Johnson Brothers Share a Bond That Goes Beyond Football
On Sept. 1, with North Carolina trailing TCU 48-14, quarterback Max Johnson entered late in the third quarter for the injured Gio Lopez. It was Johnson’s first appearance since suffering a gruesome injury a year earlier in UNC’s season-opening win over Minnesota.
Johnson led the Tar Heels on a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive, capping it with a 2-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother, Jake.
While the touchdown didn’t affect the outcome, it was a special moment for both brothers, given all that Max had endured.
- "I honestly didn’t even know he (my brother) was in the game,” the elder Johnson said after the game. “I knew the play was called, we had a tight end there, I didn’t know it was Jake at first. And then once I threw it to him, it was, what a special moment. Just to celebrate with him, it felt like we were little kids again playing pee-wee football, just going out there and celebrating. We gotta come to work next week and put on a better show.”
The Brothers Have Been Teammates Their Entire Lives
The Johnsons are a football family. Max and Jake are the sons of Brad Johnson, a former Pro Bowl quarterback who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl XXXVII. Their uncle, Mark Richt, is a College Football Hall of Fame coach who led programs at Georgia and Miami.
The Johnson brothers have played together since youth football. The Johnson brothers prepped at Oconee County High School in Athens, Ga. and led them to the 4A state title in 2019.
Jake, who is two years younger than his brother, had 142 receptions for 2,377 yards and 32 touchdowns in his three-year high school career. He was named Region 8-4A Offensive Player of the Year and earned all-state honors as a junior.
After Max transferred from LSU to Texas A&M, Jake decomitted from the Tigers so he could play for the Aghies with his brother. While at A&M, Jake caught 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns, all of which came from throws from Max.
Max completed 61.6% of his passes for 1,969 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions over two seasons. However, both seasons ended prematurely due to injuries. When Max decided to transfer to Carolina, Jake followed him too.
- “I think just as my brother, he's my best friend,” Jake said. “He's been around my whole life playing football. When we were younger for many years, and just having that chemistry, it's important. We've thrown a lot of balls at each other. And I just enjoy doing it, and just no one come in this week. It takes the team, and we're going to do our best out there to execute.”
By His Brother’s Side
The Johnsons' debut at North Carolina did not go smoothly, as Max broke his femur in the second half of the season opener against Minnesota on Aug. 29, 2024. He immediately realized the severity of the injury.
- "I knew it was pretty serious as soon as it happened," said Johnson. "I couldn't tell if it was my knee or my femur, or my leg. I remember getting up. I put my shoulders around the trainers who were carrying me off the field, and as soon as I got picked up, my leg kind of slipped out. I kind of felt it dangling. Right then and there, I knew it was my femur.
The scariest thing, however, was the aftermath. Was he ever going to play? Was he going to have his leg amputated?
- "I remember being in the hospital," he continued. "Went through a couple surgeries. It was tough, man, lying there on the bed, not knowing what was going to happen, how long I was going to be in the hospital. I really just didn't know. There was a point in time where I thought I was going to lose my leg."
Despite nearly losing his leg, Max returned just in time to participate in fall camp.
- “Even though it took me a while to start walking, I remember taking my first steps and just being so happy at that moment," Max said during a press conference on Aug. 2. "And, man, I was just so happy to be out there today with my teammates again. I kind of felt like myself again.”
- “II was just so joyful to be out there today," he continued. "I couldn’t stop smiling. And it wasn’t like there was some huge mental block — it was more the daily grind of being in the training room, doing scar tissue massages, using the stim machines, running on the water treadmill. That grind is what helped me get over what you might call a mental block. I never really had the feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be able to ever do this again.’”
Jake is grateful not just to be playing alongside his brother again, but also that Max did not lose his leg.
- "Yeah, I thought especially when he was in Minnesota for the two weeks and I was back home just calling my parents and not knowing if he was ever going to play again and just having a realization that he might potentially lose his leg because it was hard," Jake said. "You just never know what God has for you and just his plan, just our goal as a family and what we had to do was just trust in the Lord and make our ways to prosper. So I was just always just trusting him and just gladly he did save Max's leg."
- "And just to do what he's done now and become a bag stronger and a lot of the guys and really the whole team and coaches have belief in them and just to do what he's done is special. So I was just grateful for that," he continued.
Max Will Have A Chance to Start vs. Clemson
Max may have a chance to start in Carolina's next game against Clemson on Saturday. Lopez, who is still dealing with a lingering injury from UNC's 34-9 loss on Sept. 20, was listed as questionable during the ACC's weekly injury report. This means that Lopez will have a 50% or less chance to play.
Johnson, who has appeared in two games so far since Lopez got injured, has completed 20 of his 30 passes (66%) for 170 yards with two touchdowns. Both of his appearances came late in the second half.
- "Yeah, I think he always just plays with a fire," Jake said. "A lot of our teammates see that just when he does come in, just a boost of energy and stuff like that, but I know that when his number's called and stuff, he's ready and just ready to go."
