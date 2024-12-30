All Tar Heels

Prediction Pops Up for Latest Outbound UNC Football Transfer

Two-year UNC football defender Caleb LaVallee is heading elsewhere next season but might remain in the ACC.

UNC football redshirt freshman linebacker Caleb LaVallee is officially in the transfer portal following two seasons with the Tar Heels. And there appears to be a frontrunner in his new recruitment.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Georgia native announced his decision to transfer out of Chapel Hill on Sunday, less than 24 hours after drawing the first start of his career and tallying a team-high nine tackles in UNC's 27-14 loss to the UConn Huskies at the Fenway Bowl in Boston on Saturday. He finished the season with 14 tackles and one blocked punt across his 11 appearances.

On Monday afternoon, the first 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction surfaced for LaVallee's decision as a transfer, pointing to another ACC program, the Florida State Seminoles, as the favorite to land his services. He has three years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up next.

LaVallee played four games as a true freshman after arriving in Chapel Hill as a three-star prep ranking No. 750 overall and No. 63 among linebackers on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

With the addition of Caleb LaVallee, 17 members of the 2024 UNC football roster have entered and remained in the transfer portal this cycle.

Meanwhile, new Tar Heel head coach Bill Belichick and his staff have secured commitments from 10 transfers.

