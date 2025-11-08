Staff Predictions Ahead of Homecoming Battle Between UNC-Stanford
North Carolina returns home Saturday to host Stanford at Kenan Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on The CW.
North Carolina is coming off a 27-10 win at Syracuse last Friday. The Tar Heels (3-5, 1-3 ACC) overcame a slow start and trailed 10-6 at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to secure their most convincing victory of the season. Syracuse (3-6, 1-4 ACC) struggled in the passing game and did not complete a pass until midway through the second quarter, a shortcoming that proved pivotal in the result.
Stanford, meanwhile, enters after a 35-20 home loss to Pittsburgh and has dropped four of its last five games.
North Carolina is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Stanford sits at 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.
Here are our predictions for Saturday’s game.
Grant Chachere: North Carolina 35, Stanford 7
I expect North Carolina to win this game and win it comfortably. Let’s face it: North Carolina is the better team, and it’s not even close.
Stanford ranks 123rd in total offense (307.1 yards per game) and 117th in total defense (425 yards allowed per game). The Cardinal are also starting a freshman quarterback with little experience, Elijah Brown. Stanford has lost to Hawaii and had to come from behind late to beat a 3-5 San Jose State team that plays in the Mountain West Conference earlier this year.
While Stanford is trending downward, North Carolina is firing on all cylinders and continuing to improve.
UNC’s offense is averaging 354.6 yards per game over its last three contests after managing just 264 yards per game in its first five. In their recent win over Syracuse, the Tar Heels tallied 425 total yards and surpassed 200 yards in both passing and rushing—the first time they’ve achieved that mark in either category.
Carolina’s defense shouldn’t have any problems against Stanford's relatively weak offense, having allowed only 233 yards per game—including just 82.3 rushing yards per game—over its last three games.
Jeremiah Artacho: North Carolina 30-17
North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick are climbing over the last three games. The Tar Heels have inched toward becoming a better football team than it was during the first contests, but since their matchup against California, there have been major strides.
The defense has been rolling, quarterback Gio Lopez has shown more firepower, running back Demon June continues to show why he has earned playing time and the wide receiving corps has stretched beyond Jordan Shipp.
On Homcoming Day for UNC, I predict Belichick will earn his second ACC win at the collegiate level, with North Carolina winning, 30-17.
