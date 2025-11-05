All Tar Heels

UNC’s Defensive Grades Revealed After Win Over Syracuse

Here is how PFF graded the performance of North Carolina's defense in its win over Syracuse.

Grant Chachere

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Will Nixon (24) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Jalon Thompson (20) in the fourth quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a busy stretch covering basketball—including North Carolina's 94-54 win over Central Arkansas and the resolution of the Luka Bogavac eligibility situation—I was finally able to review the Pro Football Focus grades from last week's game against Syracuse.

The Tar Heels snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 3-5 with a 27-10 victory over Syracuse on Halloween night at the JMA Wireless Dome. North Carolina gained 425 yards while holding Syracuse to just 147, the fewest yards allowed by UNC since 1997. The win marked the team's most complete performance of the season.

With that being said, here is how PFF graded the performance of North Carolina's defense in its win over Syracuse.

Here's an explanation of how PFF's grading works: 

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2, ranging from a pick-six to a late touchdown pass, with expected plays graded as a 0. Each game is graded by two different analysts and any discrepancies are settled by a senior analyst. Grades are then normalized to account for game situation and converted to a 0-100 scale.

Overall PFF Defensive Grade

North Carolina’s defense delivered another dominant outing, allowing just 147 total yards—the team’s lowest mark of the season. The Tar Heels held Syracuse to only 39 passing yards, as quarterback Joe Seoh Filardi completed four of 18 attempts. It marked the fourth straight game in which North Carolina has limited its opponent to 120 rushing yards or fewer.

UNC's pass rush was dominant once again, recording three sacks, including a strip sack by defensive end Melkart Abou-Jaoude. Abou-Jaoude led UNC with six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. He now has a team-high seven sacks on the season.

Defensive end Tyler Thompson also picked up a sack as well. He has four sacks on the year.

The Top Defensive Performers

DL Isaiah Johnson

UN
Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (94) sacks Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) in the second quarer at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 79.9 Defense, 75.4 Tackling, 75.4 Pass Rush, 73.6 Run Defense
  • 26 snaps
  • Four tackles (three solo), two STOPS, hurry

DB Kaleb Cost 

UN
Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Kaleb Cost (21) intercepts a pass intended for Richmond Spiders wide receiver Isaiah Dawson (10) in the second quarter at Kenan Stadium. The play was later overturned due to a penalty. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 75.8 Defense, 82.6 Tackling, 78.6 Coverage, 71.6 Run Defense
  • Five tackles (three solo), two pass breakups
  • One catch allowed (eight yards) on three targets

CB Marcus Allen 

UNC
Oct 4, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. (12) attempts to catch a pass in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
  • 72.3 Defense, 72.1 Coverage
  • 52 snaps
  • Pass breakup
  • No catches allowed (One target)

DB Greg Smith 

UNC
Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI
  • 72.2 Defense, 81.6 Tackling, 71.6 Coverage, 69.4 Run Defense
  • Three tackles (two solo)
  • No catches allowed (one target)

DE Tyler Thompson

UNC
North Carolina's Tyler Thompson runs out of the tunnel before the third annual Wasabi Fenway Bowl against UConn at Fenway Park on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. / Jason Snow / The Patriot Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • 69.9 Defense, 76.6 Tackling, 68.4 Run Defense, 64.6 Pass Rush
  • Three tackles, sack
  • 22.2% pass rush win rate on 10 pass rush attempts
Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.

Home/Football