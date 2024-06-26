UNC Football Lands In-State Quarterback With Untapped Potential
Following a pair of recent visits with the UNC football program, Providence Day School (N.C.) quarterback Zaid Lott announced his commitment to the Tar Heels this week. In doing so, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound rising junior became the first 2026 pledge for Mack Brown and his crew.
Largely due to the fact that he has thus far seen limited action in games for prep powerhouse Providence Day, Lott has neither a ranking nor rating by his name on 247Sports.
However, the dual-threat weapon, who boasts a notably strong arm and should be on tap for a starting gig this season now that former four-star teammate Jadyn Davis is a freshman at Michigan, is a three-star prospect in the eyes of Rivals. There, Lott ranks No. 17 overall in North Carolina and No. 8 among signal callers in the class.
As a sophomore, he completed all but of his 26 pass attempts, tallying 331 yards through the air with neither a touchdown nor interception, and he rushed for two scores. It's a safe bet all of those numbers multiply in the fall.
Lott received his UNC football offer in April. He also held offers from NC State, Florida State, Boston College, and Charlotte.
His commitment alone puts the Tar Heels at No. 30 in the class rankings, per 247Sports.
Mack Brown and his cohorts have already extended over 50 offers to 2026 recruits.