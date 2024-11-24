UNC Football Product Becomes Interim Head Coach of FBS Squad
On Sunday morning, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Tulsa is parting ways with head coach Kevin Wilson (7-16 in two seasons at the school) and giving the interim tag to former UNC football wide receiver Ryan Switzer.
ALSO READ: UNC Recruiting Appears to Be Crumbling on 2025 Trail
The 30-year-old Switzer is in his second season serving as the program's wide receivers coach. He takes over a Tulsa Golden Hurricane squad that is in the midst of a three-game losing streak, including Saturday's 63-30 road defeat at the hands of South Florida. Tulsa is now 3-8 overall this season and 1-6 in American Athletic Conference play.
Although Switzer's stint at the helm may only consist of Tulsa's season-ending home game against Florida Atlantic (2-9, 0-7 AAC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, it's an opportunity to prove he's ready for a shot to lead a program on a full-time basis. Plus, given the opponent, he has a legitimate chance of becoming 1-0 in the role of head coach.
Ryan Switzer amassed nearly 3,000 receiving yards while racking up 19 touchdown grabs and seven scores on punt returns across his four-year UNC football career before hearing his name in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He played 41 games over three seasons in the league, beginning with the Dallas Cowboys before spending his 2018 and 2019 campaigns with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Forward Records Career High in Alabama
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC football and basketball news.