UNC Football Publicizes Multiple 2024 Kickoff Times
Following a second straight five-loss, dreadful-finish campaign in Chapel Hill, 16th-year UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his Tar Heels will look to kick their 2024 season off on the right foot when they travel to Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium to face the Golden Gophers on Aug. 29.
As of Thursday afternoon, the game times and TV info for that season opener and two other early matchups on the Tar Heels' schedule are known.
UNC and Minnesota will square off in what will be a Thursday night showdown at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Tar Heels welcome Charlotte to Chapel Hill for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ACC Network. The following Saturday, Sept. 14, North Carolina Central comes to Kenan Stadium for a 6 p.m. bout on ACCNX.
Still missing official kickoff times and network designations are UNC football's last nine regular season outings:
- Sept. 21 vs. James Madison, Kenan Stadium
- Sept. 28 at Duke, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.
- Oct. 5 vs. Pitt, Kenan Stadium
- Oct. 12 vs. Georgia Tech, Kenan Stadium
- Oct. 26 at Virginia, Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
- Nov. 2 at Florida State, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Nov. 16 vs. Wake Forest, Kenan Stadium
- Nov. 23 at Boston College, Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
- Nov. 30 vs. NC State, Kenan Stadium
