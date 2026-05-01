How North Carolina Replaces Austin Blaske Following NFL Draft

Replacing talent is never easy when it comes to this era of college football. Transfer portals and the NFL Draft can put programs in a bind, leaving them stuck with underwhelming talent they hope improves during the offseason and develops into average players, at best. North Carolina faces a similar situation after losing one of their key starters this offseason.

Offensive tackle and center Austin Blaske was a sixth-year senior who spent his first four years with the Georgia Bulldogs as a former 3-star recruiting prospect from Effingham County, Georgia. His skill set was intriguing enough to earn him a contract with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. With Blaske gone, a void must be filled at center and offensive tackle by the Tar Heels this offseason.

How Blaske Will Be Replaced in Chapel Hill

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media after the second half of the game against NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Blaske started 12 games at center for North Carolina in 2024. After missing the start of the season with an injury, he began the season at left tackle due to injuries and inconsistencies up front before moving back to center for the final four games of the 2025 campaign. From there, Blaske did enough to showcase versatility for NFL teams, including the Rams.

Where do the Tar Heels go from here? They could look toward Jordan Hall, the redshirt senior and former UAB transfer who devours defenders in his path at a rare 6-foot-8, 336 pounds, having started the final four games of the regular season and not allowing a sack with just 11 pressures given up, according to Pro Football Focus. He could be in contention to start at left tackle.

Holy Cross football coach Dan Curran and player Christo Kelly talk during practice at the school Tuesday. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Redshirt freshman Eidan Buchanan could push to start at left tackle, but it feels as though this is Hall's job to lose, even during fall camp in a few months. Christo Kelly, a former transfer from Holy Cross, enters his sixth season as the certified starter at center for North Carolina. In five seasons, Kelly has not allowed a sack and has earned himself the clear edge at the position to replace Blaske.

Are the Tar Heels in a Good Spot at Tackle and Center?

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The answer to that question will be answered this fall. However, there is enough tape from both Hall and Kelly that has helped them earn potential starting spots at their respective positions to help recoup the loss of Blaske and his versatility up front. Under offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and head coach Bill Belichick, this offensive line could improve despite key losses.