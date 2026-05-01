UNC Target Commits to Rival Blue Devils

The North Carolina Tar Heels saw one of their international targets sign on with their most bitter rival earlier this week, setting up a matchup for the ages for next season and beyond.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje — a 5-star recruit from Spain — committed to Duke earlier this week. He had an offer from UNC as well, but opted to go with the Tar Heels’ most bitter rival. The 16-year-old soon-to-be freshman is one of the top players in this year’s class.

UNC basketball coach Michael Malone during his first press conference inside the Smith Center on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje spent last season with FC Barcelona, and averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.7 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. He flexes an all-around skill set, showing off his floor-spacing abilities, his ability to score off the bounce, and his ability to defend the perimeter and the rim at a high level.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone reacts towards referee Danielle Scott (87) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

UNC Lands Sayon Keita

He would’ve been quite the get for Michael Malone and his staff, but he likely chose Duke in light of fellow international five-star center Sayon Keita committing to UNC earlier this week. With both 5-star commits to their respective schools, it sets up a battle for the ages as part of one of the most historic rivalries in all of sports.

Mar 24, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gestures in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Keita is a 6-foot-11, 215-pound big man from Spain, also playing for FC Barcelona, who chose UNC despite interest from Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, UConn, and, ironically, Duke. He is an exceptional finisher and rim protector and is the best recruit that Malone has landed since taking over the UNC job.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

UNC’s Losses

The Tar Heels are losing a significant number of frontcourt pieces next season. Most notably, forwards Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar are both headed for the NBA Draft. Wilson — who led the team in essentially every category last season — is projected to be a top-five pick, whereas Veesaar — who averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds per game — is expected to be selected as a late-first round pick, and both have declared that they won’t be back in Chapel Hill next season.

North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) celebrates after scoring Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the VCU Rams at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. VCU Rams won 82-78 in OT. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, the Tar Heels saw the departures of James Brown, Ivan Matlekovic, and Zayden High to the transfer portal. Bringing in Keita, along with Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman, is a good start to remedy some of the losses they’ve suffered, but there will be plenty of pressure on Malone and his staff in year one to put together a competitive team for next season and beyond.