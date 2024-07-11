UNC Football Recruiting Prize Sees Giant Leap in Rankings
Bryce Baker has been committed to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his crew since late June 2023. At the time of his verbal pledge, the East Forsyth High School (N.C.) standout quarterback ranked No. 300 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and had only three stars by his name.
ALSO READ: Tar Heels Enjoy 300-Pound Boost on 2025 Recruiting Trail
As of his Top247 debut this week at No. 160 — marking the third-biggest rise of any recruit in the update — Baker now boasts a No. 161 overall composite ranking. And the newly minted four-star, fresh off more breakout performances in Elite 11 action, sits at No. 14 among quarterbacks and No. 6 among all 2025 North Carolina preps.
Here's what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins noted in explaining the reasoning behind Bryce Baker's significant rankings bump:
"Dual-threat talent who reminds me a little bit of [Alabama redshirt junior] Jalen Milroe with his muscled-up build. Thought his lower half and upper half were frequently in tune during Elite 11 Finals competition. Baker has a lot to like when you consider the combination of the physical tools, the on-field resumé, and the multiple live exposures this offseason."
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller is one of three four-stars in a 12-deep 2025 UNC football recruiting haul that currently ranks No. 50 in the country.