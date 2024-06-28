UNC Football: Former Big Ten Commit Flips to Tar Heels
Four days after announcing his decommitment from Maryland, Bel Air High School (Md.) safety Julien Horton revealed his pledge to the UNC football program on Thursday.
Horton, who initially committed to the Terrapins in late March, is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound three-star who sits at No. 898 overall, No. 78 at his position, and No. 22 among Maryland prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His commitment to Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown and his staff came within days of his official visit to UNC.
As a junior at Bel Air last year after transferring from Calvert Hall College High School in Baltimore, Julien Horton amassed 32 tackles and one interception. But the speedster also lined up on the other side of the ball as a wide receiver, securing 65 catches for 696 yards and eight touchdowns, per 247Sports, not to mention returning a kickoff for a score.
With 11 verbal pledges in tow, UNC football now ranks No. 43 in the country on the 2025 recruiting trail. Although it's still early in the cycle, Mack Brown's Tar Heels are only 10th among ACC schools on that list, appearing below Clemson, Miami, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Duke, Stanford, Pitt, Boston College, and Virginia.
The UNC collection includes three composite four-star talents in East Forsythe High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker, Gainesville High School (Ga.) offensive tackle Alex Payne, and Cooper High School (Ky.) edge rusher Austin Alexander.