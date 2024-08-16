UNC Football Leapfrogs NC State in Recruiting Rankings
Jacksonville High School (N.C.) running back Demon June announced his verbal commitment to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his cohorts on Friday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound three-star, No. 98 among ball carriers and No. 31 overall in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, chose the Tar Heels over East Carolina, Appalachian State, UConn, Georgia Southern, and others.
June, who visited the UNC football program a few weeks ago, amassed 1,206 yards and 21 scores on 118 carries as a junior.
His commitment marks the 14th for Brown & Co. on the 2025 trail. June is the collection's first running back.
And it's worth noting that he's only the second 2025 UNC recruiting prize since the beginning of July.
Nevertheless, the Demon June addition bumps UNC to No. 50 overall in the 2025 rankings, per 247Sports, now one notch above rival NC State's 18-deep class. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew leapfrogged the Tar Heels in mid-July, but June's pledge put the coaches in Chapel Hill back on top between the two.
UNC, boasting three composite four-stars, sits at No. 11 among ACC schools in the cycle. That's one spot below the program's other nearby nemesis, Duke, which has 24 commits but none with four or more stars by their name.