UNC Football Leapfrogs NC State in Recruiting Rankings

Neither rival has made much noise on the 2025 scene, but the UNC football recruiters have regained a slight edge over the Wolfpack.

Matt Giles

UNC football head coach Mack Brown and NC State's Dave Doeren
UNC football head coach Mack Brown and NC State's Dave Doeren / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville High School (N.C.) running back Demon June announced his verbal commitment to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his cohorts on Friday afternoon. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound three-star, No. 98 among ball carriers and No. 31 overall in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, chose the Tar Heels over East Carolina, Appalachian State, UConn, Georgia Southern, and others.

June, who visited the UNC football program a few weeks ago, amassed 1,206 yards and 21 scores on 118 carries as a junior.

His commitment marks the 14th for Brown & Co. on the 2025 trail. June is the collection's first running back.

And it's worth noting that he's only the second 2025 UNC recruiting prize since the beginning of July.

Nevertheless, the Demon June addition bumps UNC to No. 50 overall in the 2025 rankings, per 247Sports, now one notch above rival NC State's 18-deep class. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew leapfrogged the Tar Heels in mid-July, but June's pledge put the coaches in Chapel Hill back on top between the two.

UNC, boasting three composite four-stars, sits at No. 11 among ACC schools in the cycle. That's one spot below the program's other nearby nemesis, Duke, which has 24 commits but none with four or more stars by their name.

Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

