UNC Football Sits Eighth Among ACC Teams in Week 2 Votes
Improving from zero votes in Week 1 to four in the Week 2 edition of the Associated Press Top 25 Poll that came out on Tuesday, Mack Brown's 2024 UNC football squad is tied with Tulane for the 13th-most votes among unranked teams this week.
The Tar Heels' appearance in the "others receiving votes" section stems from their 19-17 road win over Minnesota in their season opener on Thursday night. That resulted in the Golden Gophers being the only Big Ten squad with a loss thus far this year.
No ACC programs rank inside the top 10 this week. However, there are five in the top 25: No. 12 Miami, No. 22 Louisville, No. 23 Georgia Tech, No. 24 NC State, and No. 25 Clemson. Boston College and first-year ACC member SMU join UNC football among unranked teams receiving votes; the Eagles earned 49 and are now knocking on the door of the top 25, and the Mustangs racked up 23 votes.
UNC has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since Week 12 last season. At this time last year, the Tar Heels sat at No. 21.
Mack Brown and his gang are now getting the Tar Heels ready for their home opener against unranked Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network). The game marks UNC's first of three straight in Kenan Stadium, as the program will host NC Central on Sept. 14 and James Madison the following Saturday.